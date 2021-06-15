Advertisement

Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday

By KEVIN FREKING
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make Juneteenth, or June 19th, a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.

The bill would lead to Juneteenth becoming the 12th federal holiday. It is expected to easily pass the House, which would send it to President Joe Biden for his signature.

Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free. Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn’t reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas. That was also about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freeing slaves in the Southern states.

“Making Juneteenth a federal holiday is a major step forward to recognize the wrongs of the past,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. “But we must continue to work to ensure equal justice and fulfill the promise of the Emancipation Proclamation and our Constitution.”

The Senate passed the bill under a unanimous consent agreement that expedites the process for considering legislation. It takes just one senator’s objection to block such agreements.

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., had objected in the previous Congress to a bill to celebrate Juneteenth as a federal holiday because of the cost and lack of debate, he said. Johnson noted that he has supported resolutions recognizing the significance of Juneteenth, but he was concerned the new holiday would give federal employees another day off at a cost of about $600 million per year.

“While it still seems strange that having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery, it is clear that there is no appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter. Therefore, I do not intend to object,” Johnson said in a statement before Tuesday’s vote.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., and had 60 co-sponsors. He tweeted Monday: “We have a long road towards racial justice in the United States and we cannot get there without acknowledging our nation’s original sin of slavery. It is long past time to make Juneteenth a federal holiday.”

The vast majority of states recognize Juneteenth as a holiday or have an official observance of the day, and most states hold celebrations. Juneteenth is a paid holiday for state employees in Texas, New York, Virginia and Washington.

Under the legislation, the federal holiday would be known as Juneteenth National Independence Day.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Single vehicle crash in Woodland claims the life of a 28 year old Perham woman
Cousins save baby moose in Allagash
Two cousins save baby moose from drowning in Allagash
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run
Gavel
Maine’s 3rd murder trial since reopening of courts gets underway
Path to Green level announced
New Brunswick releases plan to reopen province

Latest News

Because of low employee numbers, only about half the number of ambulances needed in the...
Pregnant mother injured in car crash waits an hour for ambulance to arrive
Roughly 55% of adults in America are now fully vaccinated, but the rollout is slowing. It's...
California, New York reopen but experts worry over Delta variant, those not vaccinated
Disneyland still has a reservation system in place, which is keeping attendance and lines down,...
Disneyland opens to out-of-state visitors, fewer COVID-19 restrictions
Isaac Sanchez, a delivery driver for Papa John's, was sitting in his car when thieves tried to...
Pizza delivery driver gifted new car after old one catches fire in attempted theft
The delivery driver, who has been working for Papa John’s for 15 years, was in disbelief as the...
Papa John's president gifts new car to delivery driver whose old one caught fire