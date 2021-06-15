Single vehicle crash in Woodland claims the life of a 28 year old Perham woman

On June 11, 2021 at approximately 9:30 PM The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash on the Colby Siding Road in Woodland. The vehicle, a 2020 black Chevrolet Traverse, was traveling eastbound on the Colby Siding Road when it failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle went off the right-hand side of the pavement and struck a tree.

The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle, 28-year-old Katrina Barstow from Perham, was pronounced dead at the scene. Barstow was wearing her seatbelt and speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Service and the Presque Isle Police Department.

Any further questions can be directed to Commander Joey Seeley at the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office.

