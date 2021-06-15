Two cousins save baby moose from drowning in Allagash

ALLAGASH, Maine (WAGM) - What was a normal fishing trip for two cousins, turned into a lifesaving effort after they jumped into action in Allagash.

Casey and Toby Hafford, were out fishing on the Little Black River in Allagash, when they noticed a baby moose, abandoned by its mother, struggling to stay afloat.

The little baby moose was trying to cross the river from the little rock bar,” Casey Hafford said. “Every time it would cross the mother moose would get down in the water and try to help it get onto the high banks on the river. When she couldn’t get it up on the river she would go back up onto the shore.”

The two saw the moose had gone under the water and was calling out for its mother. Both say, It was those cries for help that forced them to take action.

“Once we saw the moose go under and screeching and screaming, your father instincts kick in and you got to do something you know? After twice we thought it drowned twice,” Toby Hafford said. “So, after it went under and crying, we just reacted, like hey we have to do something.”

“We knew when the time was right to help that baby moose. That mother moose tried and tried and couldn’t make it happen,” Casey Hafford said.

Casey fought through the current and approached the baby moose in the water. Without hesitation, he scooped up the young calf and carried it to safety.

“You know it’s just stuff happens like that and it’s just our nature that we see something that’s a problem and we think we can intervene and do something about it, we’re going to do it, you know? Regardless of the consequences, just the right thing to do and it’s just how we are.”

“It’s who we are, it’s in our blood.”

Both say they are glad that they were in the right place at the right time.

