Advertisement

US urges court to reimpose Boston bomber’s death sentence

FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows...
FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted for carrying out the April 15, 2013, Boston Marathon bombing attack that killed three people and injured more than 260. President Joe Biden’s administration is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev despite the president’s vocal opposition to capital punishment. Justice Department lawyers wrote in court documents filed Monday that the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was wrong when it threw out the 27-year-old’s death sentence last year over concerns about the jury selection process. (FBI via AP, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reinstate the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev despite the president’s vocal opposition to capital punishment.

Justice Department lawyers wrote in court documents filed Monday that the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was wrong when it threw out the 27-year-old’s death sentence last year over concerns about the jury selection process.

The Supreme Court agreed in March to hear the case after former President Donald Trump’s administration appealed the July 2020 ruling to the high court.

The initial prosecution and decision to seek a death sentence was made by the Obama administration, in which Biden served as vice president.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Single vehicle crash in Woodland claims the life of a 28 year old Perham woman
Cousins save baby moose in Allagash
Two cousins save baby moose from drowning in Allagash
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run
Gavel
Maine’s 3rd murder trial since reopening of courts gets underway
Path to Green level announced
New Brunswick releases plan to reopen province

Latest News

Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Single vehicle crash in Woodland claims the life of a 28 year old Perham woman
Gavel
Maine’s 3rd murder trial since reopening of courts gets underway
Funtown Splashtown hires enough workers to open 7 days a week
bluShift Aerospace
bluShift’s next launch won’t be in The County but they do have plans to visit