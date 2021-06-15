Weather on the Web Tuesday, June 15th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday everyone. Last week we welcomed the newest member of the WAGM team, Meteorologist Audrey Sinclair, who has your Weather on the Web forecast this morning --

Today we will see some scattered thunderstorms throughout the county as a cold front will be passing through our area. This will mostly impact the county during the evening hours.

Wednesday we will see a slight break in these storms with some sunshine in the morning, however as we go throughout the day you can expect more isolated showers with a slightly lower risk of thunderstorms. These isolated showers will continue as we head into Thursday as well.

Friday will be the nicest day of the week, with a mix of sun and clouds. You can expect breezy conditions and some isolated showers as we head into the evening hours.

More showers will linger throughout the weekend. To find out more, make sure you click the Weather on the Web video for a more detailed forecast. Have a safe week everyone.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.