What to know before adopting a cat

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

“Anybody looking to adopt a kitten or a cat we ass you to stop by fill out an application, on a normal basis we can usually go over it while you’re here and do the adoption in the same visit,” said Betsy Hallett, manager of the Central Aroostook Humane Society.

Then you have to call a vet within the next five days to get a free health check up. Right now, some shelters are appointment only with an online application because of the pandemic.

Some say the cat chooses you, but Jean Cobb hopes people will be open minded to more timid cats.

“Some cats are shy and they’re still loving wonderful cats,” said Jean Cobb, board member PAWS animal welfare society.

But you can’t change a cat’s personality. Cobb says one of the common misconceptions is that you can groom a kitten from a young age

“If you get a cat that’s a year old or so, you know it’s personality, it’s matured, a kitten can act very different when its older than it does in the beginning,” said Cobb.

So once you get your cat home, how do you settle them in?

“Make sure you’ve got the litter box yet up, get the food set up in a short distance from the litter box so if they’re going to find their food they’re going to find their litter box...toys make sure they have some toys so when you’re not home they’re not bored,” said Hallett.

“If they want a cat obviously it’s a serious decision because we like to theyre going to make a commitment and its going to be a forever home,” said Cobb.

If you’re thinking about adopting, anyone at one of these shelter can answer your questions.

