Woman shot at hotel in Sanford, police say

The woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 21 hours ago
SANFORD, Maine (WMTW) - Sanford police said they are investigating a shooting at a hotel that occurred Monday afternoon.

Police said a 31-year-old woman was shot in the left leg at the Quality Inn on Main Street.

Officials said she was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information about the shooting was released and said the investigation is in its early phases.

