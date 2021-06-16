Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations

AUGUSTA, Maine —

Gov. Janet Mills on Wednesday announced a new sweepstakes to encourage more Mainers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The “Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes” will reward the winner with $1 for every person vaccinated in Maine by July 4.

Mills said the more people who are vaccinated, the higher the prize will be.

Registration is required and the deadline to get vaccinated and submit an entry is 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2021. Entries are now being accepted online or by calling the Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111. Governor Mills will announce the winner and the prize amount on the afternoon of the Fourth of July.

