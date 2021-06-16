PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Governor Janet Mills just signed a bill into law that will allow people to live in tiny homes as a primary or accessory dwelling. The bill was signed this afternoon. Megan Cole has more on what this bill means for anyone interested in tiny home living.

If you have ever dreamed of living tiny, that dream can now be a reality.

“So what this does is it gives municipalities permission to allow tiny homes as a primary dwelling or an accessory dwelling.”

Representative Dave McCrea sponsored the bill. Corinne Watson is the owner and founder of Tiny Homes of Maine. Both Watson and McCrea say that there are some requirements for a home to be considered a tiny home.

“They’re tiny! They’re 400 square feet. The whole home 20 by 20 I mean it’s gonna come out to 400 square feet or less.”

“It has to be within the size restrictions for anything that goes on Maine highways for width and length and height and it can’t be it’s own mode of power so it has to be a tow behind and it has to meet national standards such as NFPA which is a life safety standard and an ANSI standard reference for RV standards.”

Watson adds that while this bill will offer guidance for municipalities, they still have authority on how they want to handle tiny homes.

“It still allows for towns to follow you know home rules status and give them local authority to write ordnances and include tiny homes in certain zones and districts.”

For more information on how your town or city is planning to handle tiny homes, reach out to your municipality.

