Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument could join the National Park Service reservation system in August

The idea is being proposed by the National Park Service as the national monument has seen increased visitation.
Katahdin Woods and Waters
Katahdin Woods and Waters(Sam Deeran)
By Connor Clement
Updated: 21 hours ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - Katahdin Woods and Waters may be joining the National Park Service reservation system this August.

The idea is being proposed by the National Park Service as the national monument has seen increased visitation.

Currently, all campsites and lean-tos are first-come, first-serve.

In a press release, NPS says the change would improve visitor trip planning and enjoyment by reserving a campsite or lean-to in advance.

The reservation fee would cover Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument’s cost of using the national reservation service.

It would be $8 to register for a site or lean-to online and $9 for phone reservations.

The NPS is seeking input from the public on the proposed reservation system from June 14th through July 14th.

You can find more info on that, as well as sites that would be added to the proposed reservation system by visiting here.

