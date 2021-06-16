Advertisement

MacKenzie Scott donates $4M to Maine arts programs

FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder...
FILE - In this March 4, 2018, file photo, MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. Scott, the billionaire philanthropist known for her impromptu multi-billion dollar donations to charities and racial equity causes, announced Tuesday, June 15, 2021, that she has given $2.7 billion to 286 organizations. It is the third round of major philanthropic gifts Scott has made, which together rival the charitable contributions made by the largest foundations. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 9 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has included the Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Expansion Arts Fund and Yarmouth’s 317 Main Community Center in her latest round of donations.

The Maine Expansion Arts Fund received $2.5 million and 317 Main Community Center in Yarmouth received $1.5 million.

In a post on her Medium account, Scott highlighted the impact that arts organizations have on their local communities. She wrote that arts and cultural institutions can strengthen communities fostering empathy, improving academic outcomes, lowering crime rates and improving mental health, among other things.

The Maine Community Foundation said the Expansion Arts Fund gift was from Scott and Dan Jewett.

