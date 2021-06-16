Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 51 additional cases of COVID-19

By Ashley Blackford
Updated: 10 hours ago
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 51 COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 68,683.

Five new deaths were reported, bringing the total number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 to 853.

The Maine CDC reported that 755,887 Mainers, or 56.23% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Two new cases of COVID-19 cases were reported in Aroostook County, bringing the total to 1,887.

