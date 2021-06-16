Matthew Grillo named dean of students at NMCC

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Northern Maine Community College has announced their new dean of students. Megan Cole caught up with him and has more on what his plans are.

He’s an UMPI alumni and has spent the last 10 years at the Maine School of Science and Mathematics before coming to Northern Maine Community College.

“So I was attracted to the Northern Maine Community College because I believe it’s important for the state of Maine and for the people of the state. Skills based education is a pathway to good paying jobs, potential entrepreneurship, and a sense of success to our students as they define it for ourselves.”

Matthew Grillo says right now, he is focusing on his transition into the role as the dean of students.

“Right now I really just wanna learn about the school and understand how it operates and once I learn those details I think hopefully I can bring some ideas to the table to support the staff and support the students. It’s gonna be a transition from my previous job working with teenagers and now working with adults I think is gonna be an adjustment for me but an adjustment I’m looking forward too. "

Grillo says he will be talking with President Crowley to discuss a starting date.

