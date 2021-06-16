Advertisement

A new program is focusing on housing people in need by building tiny homes for them.

Tiny Homes, Big Feelings.
Tiny Homes, Big Feelings.(WAGM)
By Megan Cole
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A new program is focusing on housing people in need by building tiny homes for them.

Corinne Watson is the owner and founder of Tiny Homes of Maine and is a part of a volunteer group called Tiny Homes Big Feelings.  She says that they’re donating their construction services to the pilot program and are also helping collect funds for building materials.

Corinne: We’re trying to collect funds for building materials or donating materials potentially to build two tiny homes and hopefully we can create this process where we prove out that this is viable direct action option for giving people some safe places to sleep at night.

Watson says that they currently have two recipients of tiny homes in Portland.  She is hoping to continue the program throughout Maine.  For more information on the program, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Single vehicle crash in Woodland claims the life of a 28 year old Perham woman
Cousins save baby moose in Allagash
Two cousins save baby moose from drowning in Allagash
Structure Fire
North Lakes Fire & Rescue Responds to Structure Fire in Cross Lake
FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run
Good news could be coming for in-state University of Maine students.
Good news could be coming for in-state University of Maine students.

Latest News

Governor Mills signs LD1530 into law.
Governor Janet Mills just signed a bill into law that will allow people to live in tiny homes as a primary or accessory dwelling
Tiny Homes, Big Feelings
Tiny homes
Mills has no plan to end federal unemployment benefits early