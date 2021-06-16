PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A new program is focusing on housing people in need by building tiny homes for them.

Corinne Watson is the owner and founder of Tiny Homes of Maine and is a part of a volunteer group called Tiny Homes Big Feelings. She says that they’re donating their construction services to the pilot program and are also helping collect funds for building materials.

Corinne: We’re trying to collect funds for building materials or donating materials potentially to build two tiny homes and hopefully we can create this process where we prove out that this is viable direct action option for giving people some safe places to sleep at night.

Watson says that they currently have two recipients of tiny homes in Portland. She is hoping to continue the program throughout Maine. For more information on the program, visit their Facebook page.

