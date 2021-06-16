Advertisement

North Lakes Fire & Rescue Responds to Structure Fire in Cross Lake

Structure Fire
Structure Fire(Fire Chief – North Lakes Fire & Rescue)
By Ashley Blackford
Updated: 8 hours ago
Cross Lake, ME – North Lakes Fire & Rescue responded to a reported structure fire on Little Cottage Road in Cross Lake involving a wooded area Wednesday morning at 4:15am.

The fire department responded to the property owned by Paul Albert with 11 firefighters, two tankers and one engine and found an abandoned single-family cabin fully engulfed with fire spreading into the woods.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the cabin and immediate wooded area surrounding the structure. Crews remained on scene for three hours to ensure the fire was fully extinguished and the area was safe. There were no injuries reported at the scene.

North Lakes Fire and Rescue was assisted by St. Agatha Fire Department who responded with additional personnel and a tanker.

