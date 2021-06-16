Advertisement

Progressive group calls for permanent extension of enhanced child tax credit

By WABI News Desk
Updated: 13 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A progressive group wants expanded child tax credit payments to be continued permanently.

The Maine People’s Alliance is trying to lobby Maine’s Congressional delegation to support their advocacy.

On Monday, the IRS launched a new tool on their website, intended to help low-income families who don’t normally file taxes enter the information necessary to begin receiving payments in July.

Eligible parents will get $300 per month for each child under age six and $250 per month for kids six to 17.

“This is going to be, for many, many families in Maine and around the country, this is going to feel like being able to breathe for the first time in years,” said Nora Flaherty-Stanford, director of media and public affairs for the Maine People’s Alliance.

The organization says the tax credits will help struggling Maine families pay for essentials such as food and transportation.

Doing so, they say, shouldn’t only be done during an emergency.

“It’s going to make it so people don’t have to take out loans to meet their expenses,” Flaherty-Stanford said.

Funding for the payments is part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan passed earlier this year.

Flaherty-Stanford, citing a projection from the Maine Center for Economic Policy, says the payments will bring more than $435 million into the state.

“That’s money that’s going to be spent in local economies. More importantly, that’s money that’s going to provide food for kids, for families. That is going to buy transportation. It’s going to make it so people don’t have to take out loans to meet their expenses,” Flaherty-Stanford said.

Households that have already submitted a 2020 tax return do not need to take any action to begin receiving payments in July.

