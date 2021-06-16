Advertisement

Weather on the Web Wednesday, June 16th

By Robert Grimm
Updated: 6 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Wednesday, everyone.

We saw some of that clearing this morning... under mostly sunny skies! But then moisture rotated back in... providing a mixture of sun and clouds through the afternoon, as well as isolated showers popping up, mainly for the North Woods area.

The chance for isolated showers continues this afternoon... up until about 9:00 pm tonight. Then, we’ll see a bit more clearing again during the overnight... with clouds and spot showers filtering back in for Thurs. AM.

We’re not looking to pick up too much more in the way of totals over the next 48-hours... just trace rain amounts, up to a few 1/10th’s of an inch.

Friday is looking to be the driest day this week, with more in the way of sunshine... before showers and storms move back in for the upcoming Father’s Day Weekend.

Make sure to click on the Weather on the Web video, for all the latest with your forecast. And hope everyone has a great and safe midweek Wednesday!

