34 new COVID-19 cases; 1 new death

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Megan Cole
Updated: 3 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the county today.  Maine CDC is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19 in the state. There has been one new death, bringing the total since the outbreak began to 854.  64% of the population has received it’s final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The Seven-day PCR positivity rate is 1.1.  In the first 24 hours of the “Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes.” Being active, 102,427 Maine residents have registered.

