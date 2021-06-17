Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after Tenn. 9-month-old found safe; non-custodial mother in custody

An Amber Alert issued late Wednesday for a missing Tennessee child has been canceled after she...
By Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for a missing 9-month-old girl has been canceled after she was found safe, the TBI announced Thursday morning.

The child’s non-custodial mother has also been arrested, according to the TBI.

The TBI issued the alert for Nichelle Simone Omega late Wednesday night on behalf of the Smyrna Police Department.

According to initial reports, Nichelle was believed to be with her non-custodial mother, 29-year-old Nyx Omega, who was wanted by the Smyrna Police Department for custodial interference.

The TBI tweeted Thursday morning that both Nichelle Omega and Nyx Omega were located in Nashville, and that Nichelle was safe and Nyx was taken into custody.

