Aroostook Community Matters - Adult Day Service Helps Caregivers

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - After being forced to operate online due to Covid, the Aroostook Agency on Aging’s Adult Day Service is finally open to be in-person again.

Norman Wright didn’t want to put his mother-in-law, Ruthie, in a nursing home, but he does need some help. So, he brings her to the Adult Day program.

“She loves it here, you know and you can see the people around her, the camaraderie, the companionship,” Wright says.

Not only is it great for Ruthie, it is also crucial for caregivers.

“Having that four hour window really helps, I can get stuff done,” says Wright. “We moved up here to take care of Ruthie and this made a big difference in our lives.”

The program is offered Monday through Thursday at the Gathering Place on Davis Street.

“It’s a service provided for the elderly population with dementia, Alzheimer’s and sometimes some physical limitations,” says Aroostook Agency on Aging Activities Coordinator, Marie St. Pierre.

They play games, eat meals, and simply hang out.

“We welcome anyone who is interested in our program to please contact our agency,” says St.Pierre. “The more the merrier.”

If you would like more information on the program or how to get involved, you can visit the Aroostook Agency on Aging’s website.

