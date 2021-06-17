Houlton Football Coach excited for fall season

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - High School football teams are pretty much back to normal. As we told you last night the football schedule for next year has been announced. Jon Solomon the Houlton football coach says his players are excited to have something to look forward too.

Jon Solomon:” They are excited to get back at it. We had a team meeting last week to talk about our summer schedule and the season. They are all ready to go and excited. We had a bunch of guys here yesterday either at 6 or at 9 session workouts for the summer.”

The regular football season was shut down last year and were only able to work on conditioning and could also compete in flag football scrimmages.

Solomon:” In the fall it was basically what we would do in the summer. We would practice and do some seven on seven. What we did last fall is what we will be doing this summer. Going to Hampden Academy and down the Portland area to do some seven on seven with our kids and get ready for August 16th.”

The Houlton Hodgdon SAHS cooperative team will be competing in the eight man football league this year.

Solomon:” We are excited about it. The beauty of going to eight man is it will provide us an opportunity to play jv games. Going with 11 man with a 20 or 30 man roster, if you get one or two kids that get injured the jv games are the ones that suffer for it. Going to eight man we will be able to play jv every week and every kid will get the opportunity to play every week.”

The coach says that playing eight man will be a great opportunity to help grow the program because more players will be competing at the varsity and jv level.

Solomon:” Kids don’t want to practice all week and not be able to play so them getting an opportunity to play and showcase their talent. Parents getting a chance to see them as well is all part of helping to get the game to grow.”

