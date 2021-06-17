Advertisement

Houlton Football Coach excited for fall season

By Rene Cloukey
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - High School football teams are pretty much back to normal. As we told you last night the football schedule for next year has been announced. Jon Solomon the Houlton football coach says his players are excited to have something to look forward too.

Jon Solomon:” They are excited to get back at it. We had a team meeting last week to talk about our summer schedule and the season. They are all ready to go and excited. We had a bunch of guys here yesterday either at 6 or at 9 session workouts for the summer.”

The regular football season was shut down last year and were only able to work on conditioning and could also compete in flag football scrimmages.

Solomon:” In the fall it was basically what we would do in the summer. We would practice and do some seven on seven. What we did last fall is what we will be doing this summer. Going to Hampden Academy and down the Portland area to do some seven on seven with our kids and get ready for August 16th.”

The Houlton Hodgdon SAHS cooperative team will be competing in the eight man football league this year.

Solomon:” We are excited about it. The beauty of going to eight man is it will provide us an opportunity to play jv games. Going with 11 man with a 20 or 30 man roster, if you get one or two kids that get injured the jv games are the ones that suffer for it. Going to eight man we will be able to play jv every week and every kid will get the opportunity to play every week.”

The coach says that playing eight man will be a great opportunity to help grow the program because more players will be competing at the varsity and jv level.

Solomon:” Kids don’t want to practice all week and not be able to play so them getting an opportunity to play and showcase their talent. Parents getting a chance to see them as well is all part of helping to get the game to grow.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Single vehicle crash in Woodland claims the life of a 28 year old Perham woman
Governor Mills signs LD1530 into law.
Governor Janet Mills just signed a bill into law that will allow people to live in tiny homes as a primary or accessory dwelling
“Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes”
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Structure Fire
North Lakes Fire & Rescue Responds to Structure Fire in Cross Lake
Isaac Sanchez, a delivery driver for Papa John's, was sitting in his car when thieves tried to...
Pizza delivery driver gifted new car after old one catches fire in attempted theft

Latest News

The Ashland Hornets and SAHS Warriors both play for regional titles on Wednesday.
Ashland and SAHS prepare for Regional Finals
Kayaking is a great way to be social and cool off.
Get Moving! Kayaking Keeps You Social and Cool
Get Moving! Kayak
Get Moving! Kayak
These are the high school sports highlights for 6/10/21.
High School Sports Highlights for 6/10/21