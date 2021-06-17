Advertisement

Waterville man sentenced to 15 years on federal drug charges

(pexels.com)
By Megan Cole
Updated: 4 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - A Waterville man was sentenced today in federal court for three drug-related offenses, including conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, Acting U.S. Attorney Donald E. Clark announced.

U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock, Jr. sentenced 32 year old Rodney Lacroix to 15 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release. Lacroix pleaded guilty in December 2020.

According to court records, Lacroix distributed fentanyl in Kennebec County between May 2017 and October 2018. Lacroix obtained fentanyl from out-of-state sources and used a network of distributors to sell more than 400 grams of the drug.

Lacroix was subject to enhanced penalties because of his 2013 federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute oxycodone and cocaine.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case, with assistance provided by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, the Waterville Police Department and the Maine State Police.

