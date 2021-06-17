Advertisement

Weather on the Web Thursday, June 17th

By Robert Grimm
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday everyone! Here is Audrey with your weekly forecast --

Today we will have a low-pressure system pass through our area throughout the day. The Northwest section of the county will see the bulk of the rain from this system during the morning hours. In the afternoon and early evening, the rest of the county will see scattered showers along with some sun and clouds. Skies will clear up as we head into Friday and we will get to see some sunshine.

Friday late evening into Saturday morning, another system come in from the west which will bring more scattered showers and a possible Thunderstorm throughout the day. These conditions will last into Father’s Day and the beginning of the work week.

Wednesday will bring cooler temperatures as a high pressure builds back into our area. Make sure you click on the link for your full forecast. Have a great day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Single vehicle crash in Woodland claims the life of a 28 year old Perham woman
Governor Mills signs LD1530 into law.
Governor Janet Mills just signed a bill into law that will allow people to live in tiny homes as a primary or accessory dwelling
Structure Fire
North Lakes Fire & Rescue Responds to Structure Fire in Cross Lake
“Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes”
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Isaac Sanchez, a delivery driver for Papa John's, was sitting in his car when thieves tried to...
Pizza delivery driver gifted new car after old one catches fire in attempted theft

Latest News

Weather on the Web Thursday, June 17th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Wednesday, June 16th
Weather on the Web Wednesday, June 16th
Weather on the Web Wednesday, June 16th
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Tuesday, June 15th