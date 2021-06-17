Weather on the Web Thursday, June 17th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday everyone! Here is Audrey with your weekly forecast --

Today we will have a low-pressure system pass through our area throughout the day. The Northwest section of the county will see the bulk of the rain from this system during the morning hours. In the afternoon and early evening, the rest of the county will see scattered showers along with some sun and clouds. Skies will clear up as we head into Friday and we will get to see some sunshine.

Friday late evening into Saturday morning, another system come in from the west which will bring more scattered showers and a possible Thunderstorm throughout the day. These conditions will last into Father’s Day and the beginning of the work week.

Wednesday will bring cooler temperatures as a high pressure builds back into our area. Make sure you click on the link for your full forecast. Have a great day everyone!

