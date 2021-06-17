Advertisement

A Winthrop man is facing several charges after a drug seizure

A Winthrop Man is facing several charges after a drug seizure.
A Winthrop Man is facing several charges after a drug seizure.(WAGM)
By Megan Cole
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A Winthrop man is facing several charges after a drug seizure. 46-year-old John Katula is being charged with aggravated trafficking of schedule w drugs (Fentanyl) , unlawful trafficking schedule w drugs (Cocaine), and violation of conditions of bail/ release. Yesterday, agents from the York District Task Force observed him operating a vehicle and knew Katula had an expired driver’s license. Katula was also known to have bail conditions for pending 2019 drug offenses which allows a search of his person, vehicle and residence without articulable suspicion or probable cause. Officials say that during the stop, Katula produced a fake Arkansas driver’s license with a different name and social security number to conceal his identity. After a search of the vehicle, troopers found 240 grams of fentanyl, 80 grams of cocaine HCL, 5 grams cocaine base and 2.9 grams of methamphetamine. He was arrested and transported to York County Jail. No bail was set due to his bail violation.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Single vehicle crash in Woodland claims the life of a 28 year old Perham woman
Governor Mills signs LD1530 into law.
Governor Janet Mills just signed a bill into law that will allow people to live in tiny homes as a primary or accessory dwelling
“Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes”
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Structure Fire
North Lakes Fire & Rescue Responds to Structure Fire in Cross Lake
Isaac Sanchez, a delivery driver for Papa John's, was sitting in his car when thieves tried to...
Pizza delivery driver gifted new car after old one catches fire in attempted theft

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021, file photo, the Carnival Cruise ship "Liberty" is...
Cruise giant Carnival says customers affected by breach
Shiretowners looking forward to returning to field in the fall.
houlton football
Why are there no lifeguards in Brunswick County?
Recent drowning prompts questions about lack of lifeguards in Brunswick County
COVID-19
34 new COVID-19 cases; 1 new death