PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Construction is underway at the new observatory at the Francis Malcolm Science Center in Easton.

Connor St. Peter is a life scout with the boy scouts of america. He is the one behind the idea of building the observatory as part of his effort to become an Eagle Scout. He says that he got the idea when his astronomy teacher at the Maine School of Science and Mathematics took him to see an observatory in Mars Hill.

“It was just kind of a pipe dream a year and a half ago and to have all these people come and support and help me out with this it’s amazing! They all wanna be here get this done and they’ve just been an amazing help and it’s insane to see this come to life.”

“It’s fantastic. It’s a great opportunity for the kids here in the county to be able to come to the observatory when it’s built,” Jim Orser said.

“I think that the project that they’re doing is is going to be excellent. I think that what it’s going to do again, not bring people to Easton but bring them to Aroostook County. This will be a huge tourism type of event,” Jim Gardner said.

St. Peter says that he is planning to have construction completed in 3 weeks.

