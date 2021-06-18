Advertisement

Law Enforcement Officials are seeing an increase in drivers failing to move over and slow down when they see flashing emergency lights

By Megan Cole
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Law Enforcement Officials are seeing an increase in drivers failing to move over and slow down when they see flashing emergency lights.

Recently a volunteer firefighter in Washington County was seriously injured after being by a car while extinguishing a vehicle fire.

Officer Tyler Seeley of Presque Isle Police says that it’s important for people to move over so everyone is safe while they’re on scene.

“Just the importance is wanna protect either the police, the fire, the EMS that are on scene, the tow truck drivers that come out. I mean they’re right in the middle of the road just like us so everyone wants to get home at the end of the day and at the same time I mean if you’re driving through fast it could hurt you and at the end of the day the driver has to get home at the end of the day too.”

Officer Seeley adds that the fine for someone not moving over is $355. He adds that if you can’t move over, stop or drive by at slow, prudent speed and proceed with caution.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kids walking down hallways
MSAD 70 was found not in compliance of the Maine Unified Education Regulations by the Maine DOE
Governor Mills signs LD1530 into law.
Governor Janet Mills just signed a bill into law that will allow people to live in tiny homes as a primary or accessory dwelling
Waterville man sentenced to 15 years on federal drug charges
Canadian Border to Remain Closed
Canadian Border Restrictions on Nonessential Travel Extended Until July 21.
“Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes”
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations

Latest News

City of Presque Isle Does Not Renew Lease with Homeless Services of Aroostook’s Transitional...
City of Presque Isle Does Not Renew Lease with Homeless Services of Aroostook’s Transitional Housing
City of Presque Isle does not renew lease with Homeless Services of Aroostook's transitional...
Homeless Services Transitional Housing
Don Clapp retiring.
The staff and students of Wisdom High School celebrated a retiring custodian in a special way
Don Clapp retiring
Don Clapp retiring