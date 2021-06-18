PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Law Enforcement Officials are seeing an increase in drivers failing to move over and slow down when they see flashing emergency lights.

Recently a volunteer firefighter in Washington County was seriously injured after being by a car while extinguishing a vehicle fire.

Officer Tyler Seeley of Presque Isle Police says that it’s important for people to move over so everyone is safe while they’re on scene.

“Just the importance is wanna protect either the police, the fire, the EMS that are on scene, the tow truck drivers that come out. I mean they’re right in the middle of the road just like us so everyone wants to get home at the end of the day and at the same time I mean if you’re driving through fast it could hurt you and at the end of the day the driver has to get home at the end of the day too.”

Officer Seeley adds that the fine for someone not moving over is $355. He adds that if you can’t move over, stop or drive by at slow, prudent speed and proceed with caution.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.