Advertisement

MSAD 70 was found not in compliance of the Maine Unified Education Regulations by the Maine DOE

By Adriana Sanchez
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) - MSAD 70 in Hodgdon was found to be not in compliance of the Maine Unified Education Regulations by the Maine Department of Education. NewsSoure 8 Adriana Sanchez has the details.

Five out of six allegations made by MSAD 70 Education Association to the MSAD 70 school district were found true that they violated the Maine Unified Education Regulations.

“The beginning of the 2020 school year it was noticed that a lot of the student placement had been changed and typically those changes occur through IEP meetings where both the administration is involved as well as the classroom teacher, Special Ed teacher and parents of the student and none of that had occurred,” said CJ Betit, Unit Service Director of Maine Education Association.

“Verbally and by telephonically communications and when we met, and we did do that but in the eye of the investigator there was some question as too data testing for certain components that should’ve been considered in the placement thereof,” Stephen Fitzpatrick, Superintendent of MSAD 70.

Betit says parents did have some concerns.

“Parents had to come forward to us and we did talk to some parents that had concerns and one didn’t understand the process and what was occurring so they had questions as well,” said Betit.

“We’ve notified all of those parents and we did through the year as well as a result of that communication there hasn’t been any changes and were expecting all will have complete understanding of the changes as well as agreement with those,” said Fitzpatrick.

The investigation is complete and the district will not face any financial disciplinary action but parents can request to have their child be reassessed.

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mills signs LD1530 into law.
Governor Janet Mills just signed a bill into law that will allow people to live in tiny homes as a primary or accessory dwelling
Waterville man sentenced to 15 years on federal drug charges
“Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes”
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Isaac Sanchez, a delivery driver for Papa John's, was sitting in his car when thieves tried to...
Pizza delivery driver gifted new car after old one catches fire in attempted theft

Latest News

Bad weather
Weekend events postponed
Francis Malcolm Science Center Observatory construction begins.
Construction is underway at the new observatory at the Francis Malcolm Science Center in Easton
Observatory Francis Malcolm Science Center
MSAD 70 Investigation
MSAD 70