MSAD 70 was found not in compliance of the Maine Unified Education Regulations by the Maine DOE

HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) - MSAD 70 in Hodgdon was found to be not in compliance of the Maine Unified Education Regulations by the Maine Department of Education. NewsSoure 8 Adriana Sanchez has the details.

Five out of six allegations made by MSAD 70 Education Association to the MSAD 70 school district were found true that they violated the Maine Unified Education Regulations.

“The beginning of the 2020 school year it was noticed that a lot of the student placement had been changed and typically those changes occur through IEP meetings where both the administration is involved as well as the classroom teacher, Special Ed teacher and parents of the student and none of that had occurred,” said CJ Betit, Unit Service Director of Maine Education Association.

“Verbally and by telephonically communications and when we met, and we did do that but in the eye of the investigator there was some question as too data testing for certain components that should’ve been considered in the placement thereof,” Stephen Fitzpatrick, Superintendent of MSAD 70.

Betit says parents did have some concerns.

“Parents had to come forward to us and we did talk to some parents that had concerns and one didn’t understand the process and what was occurring so they had questions as well,” said Betit.

“We’ve notified all of those parents and we did through the year as well as a result of that communication there hasn’t been any changes and were expecting all will have complete understanding of the changes as well as agreement with those,” said Fitzpatrick.

The investigation is complete and the district will not face any financial disciplinary action but parents can request to have their child be reassessed.

