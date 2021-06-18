Advertisement

Stuntman Alex Harvill dies during practice run for a record-breaking motorcycle jump attempt

Stuntman Alex Harvill, 28, died Thursday morning while practicing to make an attempt to break...
Stuntman Alex Harvill, 28, died Thursday morning while practicing to make an attempt to break his own record for longest dirt to dirt motorcycle ramp jump.(Source: KCBD Graphic)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSES LAKE, Wash. (Gray News) – Daredevil Alex Harvill died Thursday while performing a practice jump at the Grant County International Airport, according to the Grant County Coroner’s Office.

Video of the jump shows Harvill crashing into the dirt motorcycle ramp.

The 28-year-old of Ephrata, Washington was hoping to break his world record for longest dirt to dirt motorcycle ramp.

According to Guinness World Records, Harvill currently holds the record by making a jump of 297.54 feet on July 6, 2013.

Harvill had been preparing to make a jump of over 350 feet during an event at the Moses Lake Hybrid Airshow.

In an interview posted on Facebook, Harvill explained he would be doing a series of jumps leading up to the record-breaking attempt.

Posted by Alex Harvill on Sunday, May 30, 2021

The coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy Friday to confirm the cause of death, which is normal procedure.

Harvill is survived by his wife and two sons.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mills signs LD1530 into law.
Governor Janet Mills just signed a bill into law that will allow people to live in tiny homes as a primary or accessory dwelling
Waterville man sentenced to 15 years on federal drug charges
“Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes”
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Isaac Sanchez, a delivery driver for Papa John's, was sitting in his car when thieves tried to...
Pizza delivery driver gifted new car after old one catches fire in attempted theft
Iowa City Animal Services is seeking information on a dog that bit a person on Friday.
Single vehicle crash in Woodland claims the life of a 28 year old Perham woman

Latest News

Canadian Border to Remain Closed
Canadian Border Restrictions on Nonessential Travel Extended Until July 21.
Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., right, speaks during a news conference after having toured the...
Tropical system to bring heavy rain, flooding to Gulf Coast
Doug Logan is the CEO of Cyber Ninjas.
Little is known about Cyber Ninjas company running Arizona audit
A 2-year-old is dead as a 9-year-old fights for their life following two separate freeway...
Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.
A two-year-old is dead as a nine-year-old fights for their life following two separate freeway...
Toddler killed, 9-year-old injured in freeway shootings in Mich.