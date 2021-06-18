Advertisement

Tips to protect yourself from potential Prime Day scams

Amazon and other retailers will be offering deals this weekend.
Amazon and other retailers will be offering deals this weekend.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As Prime Day approaches, the Better Business Bureau reminded shoppers to be wary of phishing scams, misleading advertisements and lookalike websites.

Several retailers are rolling out discounts this year in addition to Amazon, which means there are more opportunities for scammers to trick shoppers.

According to the BBB, phishing scams are more popular during busy shopping times. When you make a lot of purchases, it’s easy to lose track of the items you bought and from which stores.

Phishing scams that appear to come from a popular retailer

Be cautious of emails, texts or phone calls claiming you have a free gift waiting or there is a problem with delivery.

These will often include a link or someone trying to solicit your personal information.

Don’t click the link or give anyone your personal information over the phone.

Beware of false advertising and phony websites

If you are browsing online, be careful of ads that point you to scam websites. There are a lot of lookalike websites trying to trick shoppers.

Look closely at the URL to ensure the websites are using the correct spelling. Look for legitimate contact information and customer service numbers.

Do a quick search on the website to see if there are negative reviews or if they have been reported to the BBB.

When in doubt, use common sense. If a deal seems too good to be true – it probably is.

As a rule, it’s always best to use a credit card when making purchases online so that you will be able to contest any shady charges that may turn up later.

If you’ve spotted a scam (whether you’ve lost money), report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your report can help others avoid falling victim to scams.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Mills signs LD1530 into law.
Governor Janet Mills just signed a bill into law that will allow people to live in tiny homes as a primary or accessory dwelling
Waterville man sentenced to 15 years on federal drug charges
Kids walking down hallways
MSAD 70 was found not in compliance of the Maine Unified Education Regulations by the Maine DOE
“Don’t Miss Your Shot: Vaccinationland Sweepstakes”
Gov. Mills announces new sweepstakes to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
Isaac Sanchez, a delivery driver for Papa John's, was sitting in his car when thieves tried to...
Pizza delivery driver gifted new car after old one catches fire in attempted theft

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House grounds,...
Biden objects to raising gas tax to pay for infrastructure
President Joe Biden touts 300 million vaccine shots administered, as the fight continues over...
Fight over infrastructure bill stalls Biden's plans
FILE - In this June 19, 2020, file photo, demonstrators march through downtown Orlando, Fla.,...
Declaration of Juneteenth holiday sparks scramble in states
Authorities are on the scene after three tubers died and two remain missing in northern North...
Searchers comb river after 3 tubers die, 2 disappear at dam
President Joe Biden commemorated a milestone of 300 million shots in 150 days during his...
Biden promotes milestone of 300 million vaccine shots in 150 days