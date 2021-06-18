Advertisement

Weather on the Web Friday, June 18th

By Audrey Sinclair
Updated: 4 hours ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Happy Friday, everyone!

We’re seeing sunny skies this morning, that will last through the middle part of the day. Then, clouds will be on the increase through the afternoon and evening... with approaching rain overnight tonight.

For your Saturday, we can expect off-and-on scattered showers and storms which will linger into Sunday for Father’s Day. The bulk of this will happen in the early afternoon hours.

Monday we will see a slight break in these storms as a high pressure system will move into our region. This won’t last long for another system will be approaching the area brining more scattered storms for Tuesday and Wednesday. Remember to click on the video for your full forecast. Have a great weekend everyone!

