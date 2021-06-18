Advertisement

Weekend events postponed

Bad weather
Bad weather(Story Blocks)
By Adriana Sanchez
Updated: 1 hour ago
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

The Summer fun Color Run/Walk in Fort Kent has been postponed due to weather.

It will be held on Saturday, June 26 – 8am registration/9am start at the Fort Kent Municipal Building Parking Lot.

The Walk For Life in Fort Kent for Pregnancy Care Center has also been postponed due to weather. It’s been rescheduled to Saturday June 26th. Registration being at 1:30 at the Center at 272 W. Main St.

The Walk for Life in Presque Isle has also been postponed due to weather.

