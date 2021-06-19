City of Presque Isle Does Not Renew Lease with Homeless Services of Aroostook’s Transitional Housing

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The City of Presque Isle has decided not to renew the lease it has held with the Homeless Services of Aroostook’s transitional housing. The city is looking to take back control of four transitional housing units that are home to eight families, some of which have multiple children.

“Those families will most likely have to leave those units and find another place to live,” says General Manager of the Homeless Services of Aroostook, Lisa McLaughlin.

McLaughlin says this is a problem because the transitional housing serves a specific purpose.

“It helps them establish on their credit and their credibility to be able to maintain apartment units,” McLaughlin says.

Families have been told they need to vacate by October 1st, but other details have not been worked out yet between the city and the homeless services.

“I did talk to Krissy Flood of the City of Presque Isle Housing Authority who sent some information where these families can fill out an application and reach out to them,” McLaughlin says.

But, she says the situation is difficult.

“There is a shortage on homes, whether it’s on houses that people buy or rent or the rental units,” she says.

In addition, there isn’t any room in the homeless shelter to house the families. So McLaughlin and Homeless Services are working diligently to find new homes.

WAGM reached out to Presque Isle City Manager Martin Puckett who said, “The agreement between the City of Presque Isle and Homeless Services of Aroostook which was previously known as Sister Mary O’Donnell Shelter, Inc. was a ten year agreement with two five year extensions. The ten year term and both five year extensions expired in 2019.”

We will update this story as it continues to develop.

