Dirigo Reading Initiative Expanding to More Maine Schools

By Shawn Cunningham
Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) -- A program that gets books to Maine schoolchildren said it is adding two dozen new schools in the coming academic year. Dirigo Reads seeks to get a book to every Maine first-grader each month during the school year by 2025. The campaign said the addition of 24 new schools will bring the total number of participating schools to 50 for the 2021-22 school year. The campaign gave out more than 8,000 books last year.

