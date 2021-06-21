Advertisement

Injured hiker rescued from Baxter State Park

Rangers are reminding hikers, especially during the warmer months, to hike carefully.
Rangers are reminding hikers, especially during the warmer months, to hike carefully.
By WABI News Desk
Updated: 4 hours ago
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WMTW) - An injured hiker was rescued from Baxter State Park Sunday.

The Maine Forest Service says their rangers helped Baxter State Park rangers get to the hiker at Chimney Pond near the base of Mount Katahdin.

“Without their assistance, this may have been a litter carry involving 25 to 50 people for more than 15 more hours to safely deliver this hiker to the roadside,” said Park Director Eben Sypitkowski in a release.

Rangers are reminding hikers, especially during the warmer months, to hike carefully.

