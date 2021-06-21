Advertisement

Maine looking for new uses for dormant rail corridors

Train
Train(WABI)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine is going to investigate potential new uses for dormant rail corridors in the state.

Gov. Janet Mills recently signed into law a proposal that directs the Maine Department of Transportation to evaluate potential uses for the state-owned corridors.

The department will eventually submit a report to the Maine Legislature.

Democratic Rep. Art Bell of Yarmouth proposed the bill. He said Monday he is “hopeful that it will provide an opportunity to reimagine the way we interact with miles of dormant, state-owned rail corridors, lying fallow.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City of Presque Isle Does Not Renew Lease with Homeless Services of Aroostook’s Transitional...
City of Presque Isle Does Not Renew Lease with Homeless Services of Aroostook’s Transitional Housing
Kids walking down hallways
MSAD 70 was found not in compliance of the Maine Unified Education Regulations by the Maine DOE
Bad weather
Weekend events postponed
plastic bags
Shoppers and stores prepare for statewide plastic bag ban
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Monday, June 21st

Latest News

plastic bags
Shoppers and stores prepare for statewide plastic bag ban
Relentless: A mother's fight for mental health insurance coverage
Single use plastic bag ban in Maine
Plastic Bag Ban in Maine Starting in July
The Central Aroostook Association had several athletes compete in the Special Olympics Maine...
Central Aroostook Association awards