Local athletes receive awards for competing in Special Olympics Maine Virtual event.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Athletes from the Central Aroostook Association were honored today for their accomplishments in a virtual track and field event. Rene Cloukey has the story.

Special Olympians from around the state were not able to compete face to face in the Spring games, but this year Special Olympics Maine organized a virtual event for athletes to take part in. On Friday the Central Aroostook Association honored it’s athletes who took part.

Jody Shaw:” COVID was a blow to everybody and it was sad to not be able to have the games, but to give them a little shining light in the darkness. To recognize these individuals for their accomplishments.”

The athletes were presented a certificate and a t shirt from Special Olympics Maine to commemorate their accomplishments. Law enforcement officers were on hand to make the presentation and congratulate the athletes. Shaw says the local athletes had some outstanding performances in the event.

Shaw:” We took their times and submitted them. We had some individuals who did phenomonal. We are very proud of what they accomplished. We had individuals that scored 8 out of 5000 individuals. That is great for our little small neck of the woods.”

Shaw and others are hopeful that other Special Olympic events will be held in the future. She says the athletes miss the competition and the socialization.

Shaw:” We have the opportunity to have them strive and have them succeed and this is all about empowering our individuals.”

It was all smiles for the athletes and law enforcement as they all posed for a group picture. Rene Cloukey NewsSource Sports

