Weather on the Web Monday, June 21st

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone!

We’re starting off the morning on the quieter side... seeing a little bit of sunshine. But already clouds are starting to build in, with our approaching warm front.

Very similar to the weekend, we can expect some stronger storms firing up this afternoon... so make sure to stay a little sky- and weather-aware. With the showers and storms, some will be on the stronger side.... with localized heavier downpours, frequent lightning, stronger wind gusts, and even the possibility of small hail.

In addition, warmer and muggier air is moving in... with temps today reaching the mid-80s, and dew points hovering in the upper-60s and 70s.

More showers and storms will be on tap for tomorrow... before we quiet down by midweek, with the return of sunshine and much more comfortable air.

Again, make sure to take a little bit of extra precaution today and tomorrow with the storm threat. And hope everyone has a great and safe Monday!

