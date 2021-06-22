Advertisement

Authorities investigating man’s death near Walden Pond

By WABI News Desk
DENMARK, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man near Walden Pond in Denmark.

Oxford County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Shaplin Lane Monday morning for a report of a drowning.

They say 66-year-old Mark Thomas of Massachusetts suffered a medical event while sitting on a rock outcrop on Walden Pond.

Crews performed CPR and tried to revive him.

His wife was with him at the pond.

Right now, his death is not being ruled as a drowning.

The Medical Examiner’s office will now try to determine how Thomas died.

