Police investigating 3-year-old’s death in Stockton Springs

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police are investigating the death of child in Stockton Springs.

According to authorities, on Sunday a child was taken by a family member to Waldo County Hospital in Belfast where the 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead.

The Major Crimes Unit was notified of the death that afternoon and are investigating.

An autopsy was performed on Monday, but the cause of death is not being released.

Officials tell TV5 detectives are investigating and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

