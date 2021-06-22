Severe storms in northern Maine trigger tornado warnings, tear roof off building

LIMESTONE, Maine (WMTW)—

Severe storms that moved through parts of northern Maine on Monday left a path of damage.

A strong storm triggered a tornado warning for parts of Piscataquis and Aroostook counties early Monday evening.

A severe thunderstorm ripped the roof off a building in Limestone, scattering debris across the area.

Large wood planks went flying into the side of a warehouse. There were no reports of any injuries.

The National Weather Service in Caribou also reported three dozen trees knocked down in Castle Hill in Aroostook County.

The National Weather Service said it will survey the storm damage in Aroostook County on Tuesday.

