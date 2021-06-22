Waitress abducted and assaulted after confronting group who didn’t pay bill, NJ police say

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (KYW) – Police said surveillance video from Saturday night shows a waitress confronting a group of dine-and-dashers before they forced her into their white Dodge Durango and assaulted her.

Police said the suspects eventually kicked out the victim a short distance away on the side of the highway. She was able to walk back to the restaurant.

Her injuries include a possible concussion, according to police.

“She’s obviously traumatized by the event,” Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik said. “This is a brazen abduction, robbery, aggravated assault, possible kidnapping.”

Police said the incident happened outside the Nifty Fifty’s restaurant in Washington Township after a group of people ate and left without paying their $70 bill.

Gurcsik said authorities are asking for the public’s help in trying to identify the group.

Joe Donnelly, a co-owner of the Nifty Fifty’s, said dine-and-dashers at the restaurant are few and far between.

“Our customers are great,” he said. “This is just a really isolated incident.”

Customers said they hope police catch the suspects.

“It’s sad, but hopefully they find who did it, and it will get a little bit better,” customer Allison Dowd said.

In the meantime, officers are encouraging anyone who sees a crime not to intervene, but instead to be a good witness.

“Try and get a license plate, obviously, try and be able to identify the accused and call 911,” Gurcsik said. “We don’t recommend chasing customers in the parking lots.”

