Advertisement

Walgreens offers $25 to get COVID vaccination

By Ed Payne
Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – People who roll up their sleeves to get a COVID vaccination at Walgreens will now receive $25, the pharmacy chain said Tuesday.

The money will be paid in Walgreens Cash rewards for customers who have myWalgreens accounts.

People without an account can get a $25 Walgreens gift card.

“Walgreens is providing the added incentive to encourage more individuals to get a COVID-19 vaccine in support of President Biden’s National Month of Action,” a statement from the company said.

“As part of these efforts, 4,000 Walgreens locations have extended pharmacy hours during Fridays in June, with the goal of providing additional flexibility for walk-in vaccinations.”

Walk-in appointments are available. Appointments can also be scheduled online or by calling 1-800-Walgreens.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plastic bags
Shoppers and stores prepare for statewide plastic bag ban
City of Presque Isle Does Not Renew Lease with Homeless Services of Aroostook’s Transitional...
City of Presque Isle Does Not Renew Lease with Homeless Services of Aroostook’s Transitional Housing
Train
Maine looking for new uses for dormant rail corridors
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Monday, June 21st
Jay Leno
Jay Leno making visit to Maine to perform in Orono

Latest News

During the pandemic, while many Americans stayed home, practiced social distancing and focused...
Some illnesses plummeted during pandemic
A strong storm triggered a tornado warning for parts of Piscataquis and Aroostook counties...
Severe storms in northern Maine trigger tornado warnings, tear roof off building
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump waves as he rides in a vehicle...
Almost 900 Secret Service employees were infected with COVID-19
Naperville residents share harrowing tornado stories after severe storms strike. (Source: WLS...
Weather Service: Suburban Chicago tornado had 140 mph winds
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown