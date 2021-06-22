Weather on the Web Tuesday, June 22nd

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday everyone.

Yesterday we saw those severe storms roll through our region leading to a tornado warning and severe wind damage throughout the center of the county. Today we will see the remainder of that system pass through as a cold front gives us less humid conditions and more storms associated with hail and lightening.

Wednesday a high pressure system will build in and we will get a break from this severe weather and see some sunshine. A slight chance of a shower is possible as the surface heats up and some moisture lingers in our atmosphere. Thursday will be the nicest day this week with plenty of sunshine.

Another system will approach our area as we head into the weekend giving us warmer temperatures and more pop up storms. Make sure to click on the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great day everyone!

