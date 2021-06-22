Advertisement

Weather on the Web Tuesday, June 22nd

By Audrey Sinclair
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday everyone.

Yesterday we saw those severe storms roll through our region leading to a tornado warning and severe wind damage throughout the center of the county. Today we will see the remainder of that system pass through as a cold front gives us less humid conditions and more storms associated with hail and lightening.

Wednesday a high pressure system will build in and we will get a break from this severe weather and see some sunshine. A slight chance of a shower is possible as the surface heats up and some moisture lingers in our atmosphere. Thursday will be the nicest day this week with plenty of sunshine.

Another system will approach our area as we head into the weekend giving us warmer temperatures and more pop up storms. Make sure to click on the link above for your full weather forecast. Have a great day everyone!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

plastic bags
Shoppers and stores prepare for statewide plastic bag ban
City of Presque Isle Does Not Renew Lease with Homeless Services of Aroostook’s Transitional...
City of Presque Isle Does Not Renew Lease with Homeless Services of Aroostook’s Transitional Housing
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Monday, June 21st
Train
Maine looking for new uses for dormant rail corridors
Rangers are reminding hikers, especially during the warmer months, to hike carefully.
Injured hiker rescued from Baxter State Park

Latest News

Weather on the Web Tuesday, June 22nd
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Monday, June 21st
Weather on the Web Monday, June 21st
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Friday, June 18th