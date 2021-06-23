Advertisement

Fair season returns in Maine

By WMTW
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONMOUTH, Maine (WMTW) - Fair season begins Wednesday in Maine.

The Monmouth Fair runs from Wednesday through Saturday including rides, music, food, an exhibition hall and events like tractor, horse and oxen pulling, baby contest, frying pan toss and log hauling. Everyone attending must comply with current CDC guidance concerning masks and social distancing.

Fair organizers say they are trying to make things seem as normal as possible but that some things will be different than in years past.

This is the first fair to be held in-person in Maine since before the pandemic. All fairs in Maine were canceled in 2021.

About two dozen more fairs are planned in Maine, ending with the Fryeburg fair in October.

