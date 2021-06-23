Advertisement

Feds approve Maine forest management roadmap

(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The federal government has approved a Maine plan about how the state intends to manage its forests.

Maine is the most forested state in the country.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said Wednesday its Maine Forest Service has received approval for its forest plan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Maine officials say the state’s forest plan is intended to “analyzes current conditions and trends of Maine’s trees and forests” and provide “strategies and actions to ensure a sustainable future for the state’s forests.”

