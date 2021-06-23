Maine Border Agent returns home and reunites with family

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The rain in Houlton Tuesday didn’t stop Kostas Papadopoulos and his family from reuniting.

Papadopoulos, a Customs and Border Patrol Agent out of Houlton, was sent to Texas back in March to assist at the Southern border. During his time in Texas, he contracted COVID 19 and spent six weeks in the ICU away from his family.

With help from Dayna Lincoln and members of the community, after nearly five months, he is back home.

“We wanted to do something, and this was something that we could do for him. Everybody just kind of came together there was not really a huge plan, but it worked beautifully and I’m sure that he just loved it,” Lincoln said.

Early in Papadopoulos’s diagnosis, Lincoln set up a GoFundMe page, where members of the community collaborated to raise nearly 35 thousand dollars. Lincoln says it was great to see the community come together.

“That’s what we do. That’s what’s so great about a small town,” Lincoln adds. “You see friends and family, the border patrol, and the church members. You know, even people that don’t know Kostas and [Jaclyn], they’ve heard that they struggled in the last few months. So, I’m really proud. I’m really proud of Houlton and our community. This is what it’s all about.”

She adds while Papadopoulos’s recovery may take some time, having the community and his family by his side will make all the difference.

