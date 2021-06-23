Maine CDC reports 13 additional cases of COVID-19

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported an increase of 13 COVID-19 cases today and 2 new deaths.

The additional cases bring the total since the beginning of the outbreak last year to 68,877.

Two new deaths were reported, bringing the total number of Mainers who have died with COVID-19 to 856.

The Maine CDC reported that 769,865 Mainers, or 57.27% of the population, have received a final dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

One new case of COVID-19 cases was reported in Aroostook County, bringing the total to 1,897.

