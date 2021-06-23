Advertisement

Maine Medical Center ease visitor restrictions, masks still required

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Maine Medical Center announced Tuesday that it will ease restrictions on the visitation of non-COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

The changes, which take effect Wednesday, return the hospital to its pre-pandemic visitor policy, with some exceptions.

Visitation hours will return to 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily.

There will be no limit on visitors for patients in adult inpatient units, but only one visitor at a time will be allowed inside patient rooms due to distancing.

Two visitors at a time will be allowed for pediatrics and obstetrics as long as there is enough space for distancing.

One person is permitted to accompany adult patients and two parents or guardians may accompany pediatric patients in the emergency department.

No visitors, except for compassionate care, will be allowed in COVID-19 units.

Hospital officials said people will still be required to wear masks.

