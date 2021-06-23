Monday Night Storm in Limestone Takes Out Trees, Power

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) - The storm in Limestone last night took out power, trees, and even a building. Rhian Lowndes went to see the damage.

“so we have four trees down, two are on the house and two are in the yard”

Kelly Belford was cleaning up after dinner when the thunder started last night, and soon after a tree fell on her house and the power line was ripped out

“it came fast and furious and we noticed the rain was starting to swirl and the wind was really swirling but you couldn’t see out the window because it was coming down that heavy”

Belford says the scariest part was having no safe place to escape to

“hearing the crashing so you know something’s on your house but you don’t know what, is it going to come through the house, and you still have the wind and everything swirling around outside and you have no where to go. Its scary as heck”

Jim Leighton, assistant fire chief says Limestone is lucky not to have any casualties

“Obviously we had those severe warning and a lot of times we take those with a grain of salt because you normally don’t see things like this but it can happen here”

He reported to a downed power line at Smiths Farm, only to find the roof ripped off the building

“When you show up to something as minor as a power line being down and you see a building covering a road its pretty crazy”

No lives were lost during the storm, but Belford says the financial losses are a burden. Rhian Lowndes newssource8

