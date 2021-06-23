Passenger on flight to Maine fined for refusing to wear mask properly

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed a $14,000 fine against a passenger on a flight to the Portland International Jetport.

The FAA says flight attendants on the Delta Connection flight operated by Endeavor Airlines from New York City to Portland on Feb. 25 repeatedly told the woman to wear her mask properly.

The woman was also cited for then taking her seat belt off and standing up while the “fasten seat belt” sign was still on.

Flight attendants told the pilots what was going on and law enforcement met the plane at the gate.

As per federal rules, you are still required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation in the United States, including in airports and stations.

Since Jan. 1, the FAA has received approximately 3,100 reports of unruly behavior by passengers, including about 2,350 reports of passengers refusing to comply with the federal face mask mandate. During the same timeframe, the FAA has proposed $563,800 in fines against unruly passengers.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.